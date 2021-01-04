New lockdown looms as Covid cases rise

Cases on rise

Virus warnings are a concern for businesses (pic: Terry Murden)

Scotland faces another national lockdown with businesses ordered to close following a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

It is understood that it could mean another shutdown of construction and manufacturing.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will discuss the crisis with her Cabinet this morning before making a statement to a recalled parliament.

It could mean a further delay to the spring term in schools and restrictions across the country that are closer to the stay-at-home lockdown in March. Pupils may revert to online lessons.

A rise in cases has been driven by the new variant and was of “very serious concern”, said Ms Sturgeon.

“We are in a race between this faster spreading strain of Covid and the vaccination programme,” she tweeted.

The latest developments come as the first Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccinations are due to begin in Scotland just a week after the vaccine was approved by regulators.

Ms Sturgeon warned on Friday that the next few weeks could be the most dangerous period for Scotland since March in the fight against Covid.

The latest government figures for coronavirus cases showed that 15.2% of Saturday’s 17,328 tests were positive.

It is higher than the 2,137 cases reported on Friday, but still lower than Thursday’s 2,539 positive results.

Figures for hospital admissions and deaths over the holiday weekend will not be published until Tuesday.

The Scottish government’s emergency resilience committee heard on Saturday that “quick and decisive action is needed”.

A Scottish government spokesperson said: “The even steeper rises and severe pressure on the NHS that is being experienced in some other parts of the UK is a sign of what may lie ahead in Scotland if we do not take all possible steps now to slow the spread of the virus, while the vaccination programme progresses.

“The strong message remains – people should stay at home as much as possible and avoid non-essential interaction with others.”