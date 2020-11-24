FinTech Scotland signs up cyber firm Check Point

New partner

Cyber threats affect all firms

Check Point Software Technologies, a US-based global provider of cyber-security solutions, has become a strategic partner of FinTech Scotland.

The partnership will see Nasdaq-listed Check Point deliver cyber-security education and training initiatives to organisations operating in FinTech Scotland’s cluster.

Roddy MacCallum, head of Scotland at Check Point Software Technologies,s said firms face “complex challenges right now, as they navigate the changes to their networks due to the rapid digital transformation and remote working practices forced upon us all.”

Nicola Anderson, interim CEO at FinTech Scotland., said Check Point joins a group of global organisations that have decided to support the development and growth of the Scottish fintech cluster.