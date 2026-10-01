Dunoon IT firm signals expansion with acquisition

Tech merger

BC Technologies has grown from its Dunoon base

IT services provider BC Technologies, which relocated from London to Dunoon more than 30 years ago, is expanding its operations with the acquisition of a firm based in Linwood.

The merger with Business iT Specialists means BC Technologies is now in five locations, with other offices in Inverness, Motherwell and Bracknell in Berkshire..

Business i.T Specialists was founded by Ross and Emma Toner and is focused on supporting SMEs. Mr Toner is joining as a partner to continue driving growth.

BC Technologies was established in London in 1994 as Wallace Computer Group and relocated to Dunoon from where it has overseen its expansion to 30 employees. It still supports clients in and around the London area.

Mr Toner said: “Merging with BC Technologies was the right move for us because of the strong cultural alignment and shared ambition.

“This partnership gives us the platform to grow further.”

Rachel Wallace, operations partner at BC Technologies, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Ross, Emma and the team into BC Technologies. This merger is about much more than scale, but about shared values.”

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