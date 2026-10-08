Holographic pioneer Ceres acquired by Zeiss

Deep tech deal

Andy Travers, CEO of Ceres Holographics signs the agreement surrounded by the Ceres and Zeiss teams

Ceres Holographics, a Livingston-based developer of holographic technology used in car windshield displays, has been acquired by German optics company Zeiss.

The West Lothian firm has spent more than a decade developing its pioneering technology and now join ZEISS Microoptics to accelerate commercialisation.

The deal is seen as an important milestone for a Scottish deep-tech company, with the potential to support further growth and investment in Scotland’s photonics and advanced manufacturing sector. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price or further details.

Roman Kleindienst, head of ZEISS Microoptics, said: “Together, we will write a new chapter in holography commercialisation, driving faster industrialisation and unlocking broader market entry.”

Andy Travers, who leads Ceres Holographics, added: “Over the past years, we have developed significantly differentiated hologram manufacturing technology and established strong commercial momentum, particularly in the field of automotive windshield display applications.

“Joining forces with ZEISS gives us the opportunity to build on that success and achieve greater scale, with more resource and global reach. We are excited about what our combined teams can achieve for our customers with existing and new partners.”

Since its establishment in 2009 Ceres has secured over £3m in grants and was seeking Series A funding. It is understood Scottish Enterprise is among its backers.