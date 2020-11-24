Advisory firm ABGI creates 20 jobs in expansion

New office in Newcastle

Scott Henderson: supporting business growth

Tax and grant funding advice company ABGI UK is creating more than 20 jobs and expanding its operations in the south.

The subsidiary of the global ABGI Group is adding 10 staff in its UK head office in Edinburgh and nine in a regional centre in Newcastle, which becomes its fifth UK office.

Two technical analysts join in London where the company has moved into larger premises in Broad Street. The company also has premises in Birmingham and Manchester.

ABGI UK CEO Scott Henderson said: “The new hires and move to a larger office in London reflect our growth across the South East of England, while the new appointments in Edinburgh will provide support to our wider network of UK colleagues.

“With the UK economy facing major challenges, grant funding, tax relief measures and other innovation-focused incentives will have an increasingly important role to play in supporting business growth.”