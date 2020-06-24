Epipole raises £1.5m to take eyecare tech into US

Funding deal

Craig Robertson: product available in early 2021

Eyecare technology company Epipole has secured £1.5 million to prepare for its expansion into the US ophthalmic imaging market.

Financing for the video retinal imaging specialist was led by new investor Greenwood Way Capital with the Scottish Investment Bank, also participating.

Inverkeithing-based Epipole, which is seeking to identify the symptoms of preventable blindness, also announced the appointment of Ian Stevens, formerly of Optos and Touch Bionics, as chairman.

Epipole’s patented technology enables clinicians to scan the retina using real-time video and then extract high quality images for further examination. Retinal cameras are typically large and costly desktop systems, but Epipole believes it can revolutionise the sector with its portable design and cost-effective pricing.

Dr Craig Robertson, founder and CEO of Epipole, said: “We’ve worked with ophthalmologists to test and refine features and capabilities, and will use this funding to implement the key changes needed

“We will have a particular focus on the US primary care optometry and ophthalmology markets, and plan to have product available by early 2021.”

New chairman Ian Stevens is an experienced technology industry executive, who spent nine years at retinal imaging company Optos as CFO and then as general manager of its North American business.

He held CEO positions at Scottish businesses Touch Bionics, Mpathy Medical and BioFilm.