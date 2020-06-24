Coulters adds Browne to conveyancing team

Property

Wilson Browne:

Coulters, the property company specialising in residential estate agency and conveyancing, has appointed Wilson Browne as legal director.

Mr Browne will help strengthen the conveyancing arm and follows the recent appointment of executive chairman Mike Fitzgerald, previously a partner at law firm Addleshaw Goddard.

Aged 44, Mr Browne’s career has included professional rugby and active military service. He moved into private security management in London and Bath then retrained as a lawyer joining Aberdein Considine in its property team. From there, he moved to Drummond Miller where he held a senior management position before joining Coulters.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Fitzgerald, said: “We are focused on investing in and growing our business and Wilson’s appointment is testament to that.”

Mr Browne, added: “Coulters has a strong team and well-established reputation in the market. This is one of the fastest growing solicitor estate agents firms in Scotland and I’m looking forward to playing a leading role in growing the business.”