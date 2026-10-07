VMH Solicitors expands with Orme Law deal

Acquisition

VMH directors Stacey Wilson, Kevin McLuskey, Mary Pat McFarlane

VMH Solicitors, based in Edinburgh, has signalled its plan to expand across Scotland with the acquisition of Falkirk firm Orme Law.

The deal brings together two well-established legal firms, combining VMH Solicitors’ focus on residential property, private client services and estate agency with Orme Law’s experience in commercial property, commercial leasing and business legal services.

The move will extend VMH’s geographic reach through Orme Law’s offices in Falkirk giving the firm a wider presence across Edinburgh, Lothians and the wider Central Belt.

Adding a dedicated commercial property services team represents a significant milestone for VMH Solicitors, enabling the firm to expand its legal advice to business owners, investors, landlords, developers and commercial clients alongside its existing private client and residential property offering.

Kevin McLuskey, director at VMH Solicitors, said: “The acquisition strengthens our presence across Scotland while introducing an established commercial property capability that perfectly complements our existing services.”

Alan Orme founder of Orme Law, said: “Merging with VMH Solicitors represents an exciting opportunity for our clients, our people and the future of the practice.”