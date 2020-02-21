Young honoured on night of celebration for property sector

Scottish Property Awards

Eric Young: lifetime achievement (pic: Terry Murden)

Veteran chartered surveyor Eric Young was honoured for a lifetime of achievement at a gathering of property professionals in Edinburgh.

Mr Young, who founded his eponymous agency in 1983, was presented with a Business Leadership Award in recognition of his contribution to the property industry.

He stood down from the agency in December and joined a Orinsen, a new commercial agency led by his colleague of 28 years Andy Bain and former colleagues Tom Forster and Anna Hansen.

The presentation to Mr Young, who is also chairman of the business angel syndicate Archangels, was a highlight of the 2020 Scottish Property Awards attended by 820 guests.

Shazad Bakhsh (with his wife Sonia) heads Scotsbridge Holdings, part of the team that won deal of the year (pic: Terry Murden)

The awards, held at the EICC, was the biggest yet, and Fiona Morton, retiring chairman of the judging panel said she hoped they would help counter some lingering negativity that surrounds the property sector.

There were double triumphs for Savills and The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice, Glasgow, while the judges ensured a number of entrants, such as TECA and Red Tree Magenta, who were unlucky in some categories did not leave empty handed.

The awards were presented in 18 categories:

Industrial Agency Team: Savills

Office Agency Team: JLL

Investment Agency Team: Savills

Property Legal Team: Shoosmiths

Finance Team: Royal Bank of Scotland

Property Investment Team: Scottish Partnership for Regeneration in Urban Centres

Health Care Development: The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice, Glasgow (Ryder Architecture and the PoW Hospice)

Student Accommodation: Whitehorn Hall, St Andrews (HLM Architects, University of St Andrews and Campus Living Villages). Highly commended: Riverside Quay, Stirling (Susan Stephen Architects and Maven Capital Partners)

Architectural Excellence (public use): Maidenhill Primary School & Nursery, Newton Mearns (BDP). Highly commended: Alyth Primary School (JM Architects)

Architectural Excellence (commercial use): Water’s Edge, Dundee (Nicoll Russell Studios)

Innovation in Design: The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice, Glasgow (Ryder Architecture)

Development (public buildings): Wallyford Primary School, Musselburgh (Hub South East & East Lothian Council)

Development (commercial buildings): The Event Complex Aberdeen (Aberdeen City Council, HBD and Robertson)

Regeneration Project: Red Tree Magenta, Rutherglen (Clyde Gateway)

Judges Award of Excellence: Ochiltree Community Hub, Cumnock (Anderson Bell Christie Architects and Ochiltree Community Hub)

Deal of the Year: JP Morgan Chase European Technology Hub, Glasgow (Osborne & Co, Scotsbridge Holdings, Savills, JLL, DLA Piper, Shepherd & Wedderburn)

Business Leadership: Eric Young

Property Company of the Year: Drum Property Group