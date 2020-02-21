Housebuilder uplift
Muir Homes enjoys highest sales for six years
Muir Homes’ Riverside of Blairs development in Aberdeen
Housebuilder Muir Homes has sold its highest number of homes for six years.
The Fife-based company saw a 34% rise in sales for the year to the end of January 2020, selling 165 private homes (2018: 123 homes).
It also achieved an increase of 32% in housing completions, building a total of 207 new homes – private and affordable (2018: 157 homes).
Properties at three developments in the Aberdeenshire area made up a quarter of sales. Developments in Fife and West of Scotland contributed towards the additional uplift. Average selling prices increased by 4%.
Ash Sheikh, sales and marketing director, said the company was benefiting from a refocused sales and marketing strategy combined with a new reservation system to speed up the process for customers.
Muir has a robust pipeline of housing developments under way and at planning stages. In the Central Belt, a second phase of 65 homes has launched in Auchterarder – with 11 already sold.
The company is also planning its first development in Midlothian and a final phase at Port Glasgow in Inverclyde will be launched in the autumn.
In its heartland of Aberdeen, a further 64 new homes will be built at Royal Deeside, together with a new development of 36 properties at Newton of Charleston, Aberdeen.
Mr Sheikh added: “We know which locations work for us, and we have fine-tuned our house designs to more closely match customers’ preferences. I am excited about launching our new developments and building on this year’s success.”