Former Eric Young agents set up property consultancy Orinsen

New partnership

Eric Young: launching new consultancy

Four commercial property agents have set up Orinsen, a consultancy focused on investment and advice, lettings and acquisition.

The new team – Eric Young & Co founder Eric Young, and directors Andy Bain, Tom Forster and Anna Hansen – will target the retail and mixed-use commercial markets, with the expectation that this will broaden into other sectors.

All four partners worked at Eric Young & Co for a number of years. Mr Young founded the company in 1983 and both Mr Bain and Mr Forster worked with him for 28 and 13 years respectively. Ms Hansen joined in 2017, working closely with Mr Bain and Mr Forster in the retail and leisure sectors.

In addition to the four partners, there are two further admin staff, all based in the Edinburgh office on George Street. Plans to expand the team are currently under way with a drive to recruit a graduate surveyor in the coming weeks.

Mr Bain, director, said: ‘We are facing one of the most challenging retail and property markets in memory. There is an absolute necessity to think differently for clients and investors.

“That means agility and responsiveness, strategic thinking and honest opinions, with concentration on delivery as the ultimate aim. These elements are what the approach at Orinsen is being built upon and why we have chosen to establish this new offering for the market.

“It is an exciting time and the move has been very well received across the market so far, which is very positive and shows there is a real appetite for the approach we are taking. We are a close team which has worked very well together for a number of years and we look forward to continuing that collaboration along with our clients into the future.”