Three early stage Scots firms in Tech Nation Rising Stars final

Scale-up support

John Robertson of Drinkly

Three Scottish companies are among the finalists in the Tech Nation Rising Stars competition, the UK network for technology entrepreneurs.

Drinkly, Neatebox and Talking Medicines will be hoping to impress an audience of investors in London on Wednesday.

It is the only national early-stage tech scale-up competition in the UK and is designed to showcase the most exciting companies at Seed to pre-Series A funding from all areas of the country.

The final is the culmination of a nationwide search that saw the 33 regional winners revealed in November, followed by the semi-final in Manchester last month where a panel of judges whittled the finalists down to 20 companies.

At the Grand Final, the winners will be required to pitch to a panel of industry leading judges, and in front of an audience of more than 200 of the top venture capitalists, founders and corporates in the UK.

The judging panel includes techUK President, Jacqueline de Rojas, PrettyLittleThing co-founder Adam Kamani, and MD of Microsoft for Startups UK Amali de Alwis.

UK Government Minister for Scotland, Douglas Ross, said: “Scotland provides a great environment for early-stage tech companies sector to flourish and I am proud to see that three Scottish companies have been selected for the Tech Nation’s Rising Stars Grand Final.

“The UK Government continues to champion Scotland’s booming tech sector.”

Hazel Jane, Entrepreneur Engagement Manager – Scotland, Tech Nation commented: “Drinkly, Talking Medicines, and Neatebox are ambitious companies with fantastic products that showcase the quality of companies that Scotland is creating. Scotland is delivering in diversity of sectors, and that is reflected in these finalists.”

Scottish finalists:

Drinkly

Drinkly is a drinks-on-demand service that has just raised £250,000 through an equity crowd funding campaign. Over 650 carefully-curated drinks and snacks are available for delivery to customers in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London.

Neatebox

Tackling personal loneliness and communication, the Neatebox “Welcome” platform removes barriers and promotes empathetic relationships between consumers and customer service teams, promoting real societal change and heralding a new age of understanding and communication.

Talking Medicines

Talking Medicines captures the digital voice of the patient, aggregating it into patterns of behaviours and commercialising it to brand managers in pharmaceutical companies through subscription access. They put patient centricity at the core of what they do, aiming to improve outcomes of medicines.