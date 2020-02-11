‘Innovator’ takes up CEO role at resilience centre

Cybercrime

The Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC) has appointed Jude McCorry as permanent chief executive.

From its base in the Oracle campus, Linlithgow, SBRC supports businesses from the hugely diverse cyber threats to their operations and employees.

Ms McCorry will take over from Eamonn Keane, who had accepted the role temporarily to enable the centre to secure the best possible long-term replacement for Mandy Haeburn-Little, who departed the post last autumn.

Ms McCorry will join in April from The Data Lab, where, as business development director, she helped it to establish initiatives such as the “Data for Children Collaborative” with UNICEF.

Ms McCorry said: “I have worked with Mandy Haeburn-Little and the team at SBRC over the last few years, and have always been impressed with their passion and commitment to help Scottish businesses around cyber and resilience.

“Building on the excellent work of The Data Lab, SBRC and others, Scotland is well on the way to becoming a global leader in data science. I hope with future collaborations, Scotland has the opportunity to become a world leader in cyber and resilience.”

Paddy Tomkins, SBRC chairman, said: “The board is confident that SBRC will flourish under Jude’s energetic and ambitious leadership. Widely recognised as an innovator, she will ensure that SBRC is at the forefront of supporting growth, prosperity and collaboration for Scottish businesses and communities.”