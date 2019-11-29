Job cuts loom as nPower plans major restructuring

Energy blow

Npower and SSE had planned a merger of gas and electricity services

Thousands of jobs are are at risk after energy giant Npower announced plans to restructure its UK business.

A further statement is expected later today amid fears for the future of up to 4,500, many working at call centres.

The company and Perth-based SSE aborted plans a year ago to merge their retail operations. SSE sold the division to Ovo in September.

Johannes Teyssen, chief executive of Npower’s owners E.ON said: “The UK market is currently particularly challenging. We’ve emphasised repeatedly that we’ll take all necessary action to return our business there to consistent profitability.

“For this purpose, we’ve put together proposals and already begun discussing them with British unions.”

In January nPower’s parent group Innogy announced plans to cut 900 jobs in Britain this year to lower operating costs. The number is close to the general turnover in the company which has a UK workforce of 6,300.

Britain’s energy market regulator Ofgem imposed a price cap on default energy bills from the turn of the year to save households about a billion pounds a year, following a government promise to tackle rising prices.

However, Ofgem itself expected the cap to lead to five of the Big Six energy companies making a loss or lower profits.