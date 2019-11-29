Adams leaves Edinburgh International Film Festival

Artistic director moves on

Final curtain: Mark Adams is leaving EIFF (pic: Terry Murden)

Mark Adams is stepping down after a five-year stint as artistic director of Edinburgh International Film Festival.

He did not disclose details of any new post he has lined up. The EIFF said it will begin the search for a successor in the new year.

In the meantime, Rod White, director of programming for EIFF’s parent charity, CMI, will work alongside the existing team in delivering EIFF’s 74th edition in 2020 (17 to 28 June).

Mr Adams, who leaves on Saturday, said: “It’s been a real pleasure to work with the team in Edinburgh and help deliver the growth and development of EIFF over the last five festivals and to be instrumental in re-establishing its international profile.

“I have decided it is time to move on and look to new and exciting opportunities.”

During his tenure he has introduced a number ofInnovations including the People’s Premiere, as well as providing gala experiences, extending the reach of the festival, and delivering immersive cinema experiences for new festival audiences. Overall admissions increased to peak this year at 70,000.

Ken Hay, chief executive of EIFF, said: “Mark has played an important role in developing EIFF over the last 5 years, introducing innovative programming and reaching new audiences. We are sorry to see him go, but are excited and ambitious for the future of EIFF.

“I’m delighted that Rod has agreed to oversee the curation of the screenings programme of the 2020 EIFF. Rod has led the programming team at Filmhouse for the past 20 years, delivering a hugely rich and diverse programme for an increasingly broad audience, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store for our 74th edition.”

Sandy Begbie, chairman of EIFF, added: “Mark has worked tirelessly to ensure that EIFF remained relevant to old and new audiences alike. As we look forward to the future, we are hugely grateful for all that Mark has done for the Festival.”