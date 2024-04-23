Package uplift

Pay sweetener for new AG Barr chief Sutherland

| April 23, 2024
Euan Sutherland
Euan Sutherland: sweet deal

The new chief executive of Irn-Bru maker AG Barr is to receive a 26% higher basic salary than his long-serving predecessor and a £130,000 relocation package to help him buy a property in Scotland.

Euan Sutherland will get the lump sum as part of his joining package when he takes over on 1 May.

His main family home is in Surrey and he is expected to divide his time between London and Scotland.

Edinburgh-born Mr Sutherland, 55, who has previously led the insurer Saga, the clothing brand Superdry and the Co-op, will get a base salary of £650,000 compared with the £515,000 received by the outgoing boss, Roger White.

