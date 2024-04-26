Easy Living Homes launches in popular Fife village

New development

Kings Meadow homes are now available

Easy Living Homes, the local independent house building division of Glenrothes-based construction company, Easy Living Developments, has launched a multi-million pound development in the sought after Fife village of Coaltown of Balgonie.

Consisting of eighty properties in total with a mix of two, three, and four bedroom bungalows, together with three, four and five bedroom villas, the development will be the first in Fife to tick all the boxes for sustainable green living by being entirely gas free and served instead by an energy efficient ambient ground source heat energy system.

Kings Meadow is following on from the sales success, and critical acclaim, enjoyed by Easy Living Homes at its Castle Gait Development in East Wemyss, which has seen eighty out of its one hundred new homes already reserved or occupied. Interestingly for such a large site, many sales have been achieved through word of mouth recommendations.

The Kings Meadow properties, which have a starting price of £199,000, include many of the same, high specification, spacious detached bungalows and villas that have proved so popular with other buyers at Castle Gait.

The properties include the Taylor three-bedroom detached bungalow, complete with fold & slide doors opening to the rear garden area; the Jonathan, a 2-bedroom semi-detached bungalow with an open plan Lounge/dining/kitchen with fold and slid doors leading into the rear garden, and the Fern, another expansive bungalow offering an abundance of space and features a vaulted ceiling including a stunning glazed apex wall at the end of the open plan living area.

A new house type, not yet seen at any other Easy Living Homes development, will also make its debut at Kings Meadow – the Hunter, an impressive five bedroom detached villa, complete with an integrated double garage.

Other five bedroom detached villas to choose from include the Inchkeith, which includes an integral garage, and the Victoria, both also enjoyed at Castle Gait. The ground floor of each of these appealing villas comprises lounge, utility room, WC and a feature open plan kitchen/dining room with French doors to the rear garden.

Easy Living Homes, which has an in-house technical team, excels in designing the company’s extensive portfolio of homes, particularly its outstanding bungalows. They have continued a similar, very well received, site layout theme to the Castle Gait design, where new homeowners benefit from an attractive central “Village Green” at the heart of the development, providing a focal point for the new community.

The launch of Kings Meadow is consolidating Easy Living Homes’ growing reputation as a housebuilder which surpasses the typical volume housebuilder model, by offering “more space, more features, and a superior specification with beautiful wood finishes as standard, and a level of choice, across two to five bedrooms properties, that you would not normally expect to find in a newbuild development”.

Kings Meadow will have a central green

Easy Living Homes is the developer behind the outstanding, and now fully sold out, Forth Park Residences development in Kirkcaldy, which has given a fantastic new use to the former Forth Park Maternity Hospital site and its associated listed buildings.

Just a short drive from both Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes, Coaltown of Balgonie enjoys easy access to the A92, M90 and East Neuk of Fife. Numerous local amenities are in the village, including its own Primary School, Bowling Green, Village Hall, Shop with an integrated Post Office facility and the Balgonie Arms Pub.

With works already having commenced on site, first entry dates at Kings Meadow are currently scheduled for late September. With this in mind, anyone potentially interested in a high specification new home here, are invited to call and book a visit to Castle Gait, East Wemyss to see for themselves the sheer quality of an Easy Living Homes property.

Commenting on the launch of Kings Meadow, sales manager, Karen Cameron, said: “We are delighted to announce the recent launch of our new Kings Meadow development which is proving very popular with 22 out of the 80 plots already spoken for within the first couple of weeks of initial release.

“We have a fantastic, and wide ranging, choice of properties here for every level of the market, including our signature bungalows, with all properties representing excellent value for money with our superb “as standard” specification.

“The fact that this entire development is served by the ambient ground source energy system ensures we are taking huge strides forward in providing sustainable housing developments which offer buyers competitive running costs, together with a lower carbon footprint and the option to add solar panels if you choose. EV charging points are fitted as standard to future proof your home should you have, or be considering, an electric vehicle.”