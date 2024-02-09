Start-up set for £1m turnover in first six months

Growth plans

Promoted content |

Plans: Richard O’Donnell

Emergency Repair, Scotland’s first all-trades national emergency repairs company, is on track to record a turnover of £1 million in its first six months of trading.

With 2000 emergency trade specialists and experienced engineers on call across the UK, the firm covers the length and breadth of the country 24 hours a day, seven days a week from its base in Edinburgh.

All UK postcodes are covered with a two-hour response time guaranteed.

Domestic and commercial customers can enter their postcodes online and after the firm checks the availability of local emergency trade professionals, they pre-pay for Emergency Repair to make their properties safe, and if that time window is missed, they get their money back.

The model has proved popular with business extremely brisk since launching last August, with more than 4,000 requests for rapid assistance having been lodged.

Glasgow and Edinburgh lead the way with the most emergency call-outs, followed by London and then Fife.

“I like to look upon it as a local service with national reach and it feels good to be able to help people in their hour of need,” said managing director Richard O’Donnell, who also runs INSUREPAIR ®, the fire and flood restoration specialist.

“The first six months or so since we launched have been a whirlwind but we never stand still. We are already looking ahead and formulating further growth plans for the future development of the business which will be rolled out in due course.

“When an emergency arises, it can be a very distressing time so it’s important to be able to get to the job as quickly as possible to make properties problem safe and secure and we pride ourselves on our two-hour response time or money-back guarantee.”

For more information, see https://emergencyrepairuk.com/