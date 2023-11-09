Hollinshead and Manning in National World moves

Board hires

Mark Hollinshead: extended role (pic: Terry Murden)

National World, publisher of The Scotsman and a series of local and regional papers across the UK, has announced two key boardroom appointments, effective immediately.

Mark Hollinshead becomes chief operating officer and Sheree Manning is appointed chief financial officer.

Mr Hollinshead has served as chief commercial officer of the regional and local newspaper group since 1 January 2021.

He was the youngest ever managing director of the Daily Record and Sunday Mail and ran the business for 14 years from 1998 to 2012. While running the Scottish business he was appointed managing director of Mirror Group Newspapers.

Ms Manning has served as acting finance director since September last year. She has spent two decades in financial management and business leadership. She joined Johnston Press in 2013 as group financial controller having previously worked in London for, amongst others, RBS Group, IMG Media and Sainsbury’s.

National World’s executive chairman, David Montgomery, said: “Sheree has proved an excellent member of our team which has benefited from her long experience in the business. She has smoothed multiple acquisitions over the last year, exercising financial and strategic rigour in their execution.

“Mark extends his role leading the commercial side of the business to overseeing operations including the integration of Business Insider, Midland News Association and Press Computer Systems, which have taken annualised group revenues beyond £100 million.”