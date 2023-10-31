Bond delivery firm Caledonian sold to English courier

Owner retires

Caledonian had a deal with the last James Bond film

Speed Couriers, a Manchester-based courier company is expanding into Scotland after acquiring a Glasgow company which had a licence to deliver for James Bond.

Caledonian Couriers, owned by Carole Henderson, was the designated courier for the the spy’s last outing in No Time To Die, taking the film from each day’s shoot to the production studio.

Details of the acquisition were not disclosed, but the deal expands the reach of the largest independent same-day and medical courier company in the North West of England which also operates in West Yorkshire.

The company, which was founded 38 years ago, serves NHS Trusts, GP surgeries and private pathology services.

Director Carl Truscott said: “Our owner Shaun Merrick has known Carole for over 30 years and as Carole felt it was time to retire, she approached Shaun to see if he was interested in buying her company.

“While we had not been actively looking in Scotland, we do have a significant amount of work there, so it made perfect sense to buy Caledonian Couriers. It was the ideal fit. Carole was very keen to ensure her staff weren’t affected by the deal and we were able to give her that assurance.

“We are now very excited about the future possibilities and development in Scotland. We have taken on Caledonian’s staff and branding as well as continuing to work with the fleet of self- employed couriers. Across the fleet we now have 60 -70 drivers on a weekly basis and looking to keep growing.

“Caledonian Couriers has been established for 30 years and it has a name the people recognise and can relate to. We are keen to maximise all the long hard work that has been put into providing its customers the highest levels of service for many years. Speed Couriers can help and support the future development.”

He said Caledonian, which was established in 1994, had been a partner for Speed, providing a service for a wide range of our customers.

“Carole has run a business through recessions, financial crises and a pandemic, which is a real testament to her and her team. We all wish her a very long and enjoyable retirement.”

Ms Henderson commented: “I couldn’t have passed my company on to a better company than Speed Couriers. I have complete confidence and trust in Speed Couriers and in Shaun, Carl and their team. I know the company that I founded and nurtured is now in the safest of hands.”