Business plans ‘next step’ as DRS halted till 2025

Further delay

Lorna Slater announcing the delay

Scotland’s troubled deposit return scheme has been delayed until October 2025 – at the earliest – as the stand-off between Holyrood and Westminster brought an angry response from businesses.

Circularity minister Lorna Slater confirmed the delay, claiming that the Scottish scheme had been “sabotaged” by the UK government. The Tories said the SNP-Greens plan had been a failure and was never going to work.

Ms Slater said the omission of glass meant the current scheme could not go ahead and after discussions with industry “we are left with no other option than to delay until October 2025 – at the earliest” while negotiations continue.

“It will be more limited than this parliament voted for and more limited than I wanted,” she told parliament.

She said that businesses had wanted certainty but the UK government had “blown a massive hole in those certainties” by imposing a number of conditions.

These included a maximum cap on deposit levels agreed across all nations, one administration fee to cover all schemes across the UK and one barcode for use across all parts of the UK and one logo for all schemes. But detail was in short supply.

Ms Slater said the Scottish government cannot tell businesses to go ahead when these decisions remain unclear.

“These delays and dilutions lie squarely in the hands of UK Government that has sadly seemed so far more intent on sabotaging this parliament than protecting our environment,” she told MSPs.

Maurice Golden for the Conservatives said the proposed scheme had been a disaster and that Ms Slater was resorting to blaming Westminster for its failure. He accused the First Minister Humza Yousaf of “reckless scaremongering”.

He said: “It’s important something is salvaged from the wreckage of a disastrous scheme, and this belated clarity offers businesses what they want: a scheme that works across the UK.

“We could have saved a great deal of time and energy if the SNP and Greens had listened to those businesses in the first place.

“Just days ago, Lorna Slater and Humza Yousaf were indulging in reckless scaremongering – threatening to scrap the scheme if glass wasn’t included. They tried the old nationalist trick of picking a fight with the UK Government.

“But it backfired. They were rumbled misrepresenting one of Scotland’s leading drinks producers. Then, Circularity Scotland and the logistics partner, Biffa, both confirmed the scheme can go ahead without glass.”

Scottish Labour Net Zero spokesperson Sarah Boyack said “This is a huge blow to our recycling aims and to businesses who have spent years of their time and millions of pounds preparing for an ever-shifting deadline.

“The Tories have provided a convenient excuse to delay, but this scheme has been in chaos for months because of the SNP-Green government’s incompetence.

“It is utterly absurd that our two governments are too dysfunctional to deliver a working recycling scheme without it descending into yet another constitutional row.

“Lorna Slater has lost the confidence of businesses and proven herself to be a liability – she must now have her DRS responsibilities removed.

“Both governments need to get round the table and come up with a way forward so we can boost Scotland’s recycling rates and protect our planet without further delay.”

Business to consider ‘next steps’

Ewan MacDonald-Russell, deputy head of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said businesses need to consider “the next steps” to take after investing in a scheme that was already delayed.

He said: “Scotland’s retailers have very significantly invested in good faith to deliver a deposit return scheme. That includes years of engagement with government, development of systems and store refits, and a financial commitment which already runs into the tens of millions.

“Today’s announcement has serious implications for that investment, which has been committed at a time where retailers have devoted every other effort to grappling with the cost-of-living crisis.

“Retailers will need to take time to fully understand the implications of today’s decisions and consider what the most appropriate next steps are. In the short-term retailers are likely to pause any further investment until we have a clear operational plan and a final credible critical path to delivering the scheme.”

Federation of Small Businesses Scotland policy chairman, Andrew McRae, said: “Today’s announcement is the final admission that Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme has met its inevitable demise.

“The delay until a UK-wide scheme has taken shape will give much-needed breathing space for the small producers and retailers who have spent months wrestling with the implications of DRS for their operations.

Andrew McRae: breathing space

“Now, as focus turns to what will replace the scheme, it’s critically important that we do not rush into any decisions. The issues that have plagued those small businesses on whom government will be relying to deliver and run any replacement scheme must be listened to and addressed.

“The Scottish and UK Governments must work with each other and with all interested parties to ensure the successful rollout of a scheme that works for business, consumers and the environment.”

Tracy Black, director of CBI Scotland, said: “The motivations behind the DRS scheme remain sound, and our members strongly support efforts to reduce waste and build a more sustainable economy.

“However producers have long warned that the scheme, in its current form, is not fit for purpose and not only increases costs and complexity but reduces consumer choice.

“It is frustrating for many businesses that a decision on the scheme’s future was not made earlier, especially given the preparations they had made. We welcome the UK and Scottish governments’ commitment to deliver a UK-wide scheme in late 2025 and the priority must be that there are no further delays.”

