Scotland’s best new buildings honoured

RIAS awards

By Julena Drumi |

Central Campus, Stirling

The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) has revealed seven new buildings as winners of the 2023 RIAS Awards.

They include a number of new houses, two buildings for Scottish universities, and a headquarters at the home of Scottish golf.

The winners will become the ‘long list’ for the RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award – one of the most significant architecture prizes in the world.

The Doolan Award shortlist will be announced in July ahead of the winner announcement in November. Recipients of the 2023 RIAS Awards are also eligible for the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) National Awards.

RIAS Winners:

Campus Central, University of Stirling by Page\Park Architects

This landmark redevelopment project at the heart of the University of Stirling’s campus combines the refurbishment and extension of an existing 1970s building to create an exceptional student experience, including new study and learning spaces alongside enhanced student support facilities.

Cuddymoss, North Ayrshire by Ann Nisbet Studio

This house is located within and around a ruined building in the Ayrshire landscape – formed over two hundred years to house people and cattle.

Half of Eleven, Isle of Skye by Dualchas Architects

Half of Eleven was designed by Dualchas Architects as a self-build house, which the owners have built themselves on a modest budget as they work to regenerate their long-held but neglected croft in the coastal township of Breakish.

Hundred Acre Wood, Argyll and Bute by Denizen Works

Denizen Works’ clients set out to create a home for themselves and their large family: a place that would reflect their personalities, provide a lasting legacy for the family, and do justice to its setting within a stunning landscape overlooking Loch Awe.

Laidlaw Music Centre, University of St Andrews by Flanagan Lawrence

The first building dedicated to music in the University of St Andrews’ 600-year history creates new opportunities for young people – including students as well as those from the local community – to connect with the performing arts.

Papple Steading, East Lothian by cameronwebster architects with Ian Parsons Architect

Papple Steading, originally built in the 19th century to house cattle, store grain and machinery, and provide farm workshops, is one of the largest steadings in East Lothian. It had lain underused and derelict for years, until client George Mackintosh set about creating a museum to celebrate an agricultural way of life that is fast disappearing.

Pilmour House, St Andrews by Nicoll Russell Studios

St Andrews Links Trust operates the seven public golf courses that constitute the “Home of Golf”. The new HQ is grounded within its landscape, using highly tailored architecture to encapsulate the Trust’s values of quality, heritage and commitment to excellence.

The jury for the 2023 RIAS Awards were:

Ben Addy (founding director of Moxon Architects, whose Quarry Studios won the 2022 RIAS Doolan Award)

Denise Bennetts (co-founder, Bennetts Associates)

Sarah Castle (co-founding director, IF_DO)

Elly McCrone (director of heritage, Historic Environment Scotland)

Sarah Castle, who chaired the 2023 RIAS Awards jury, said: “It was a joy to travel around Scotland visiting the projects shortlisted for the 2023 RIAS Awards.

“From homes to community centres and educational institutions, the projects we visited showcase architecture of the highest calibre – beautifully conceived, carefully detailed, sustainable, and innovative. They demonstrate the way in which Scottish architects are responding to the challenges of our time, from the climate crisis to loneliness and social isolation.

“At their best, these are projects which couldn’t be anywhere else in the world. They draw on the rich history of Scottish architecture, and playfully respond to their context – to the historic cities and diverse landscapes of dramatic mountains, glens, and forests. They contain the essence of what makes architecture in Scotland so special.”