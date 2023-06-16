Damehood for Baillie in King’s first birthday honours

Awards for service

Jackie Baillie: long service (pic: Terry Murden)

Veteran Labour MSP Jackie Baillie heads the Scottish recipients in the King’s first Birthday Honours by becoming a Dame for political and public service.

Currently deputy Scottish Labour leader, she has represented Dumbarton since 1999 and is one of only three MSPs elected as part of the first intake to retain the same seat in the Scottish Parliament.

There are honours for broadcaster Sally Magnusson for her help for dementia sufferers and for former Rangers footballer John Greig.

Knighthoods are conferred on the late Martin Amis, the politician Ben Bradshaw, and Jeremy Darroch, lately executive chair of Sky.

The List also awards three Companions of Honour – of which there are only 65 recipients at any time – Dame Anna Wintour, for her services to fashion and publishing, Sir Ian McEwan for his service to literature and Professor Sir John Bell, for his services to medicine and medical research.

Others recognised include former hostage Terry Waite, 84, co-founder and president of Hostage International, who is appointed a Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George for his services to charity and humanitarian work.

MBEs go to broadcasters Ken Bruce and Davina McCall; and to actress and presenter Vicky McClure for her dementia campaigning in which she has shone a light on the positive impact of music therapy on sufferers.

Altogether more than 1,000 individuals have been awarded for their outstanding contributions across all sectors and parts of the UK.

Sally Magnusson MBE (pic: Terry Murden)

Those being appointed a CBE include Michael Cherry, former chair, Federation of Small Businesses; Stephen Welton, founder and chair, BGF; Thomas Evans, Professor of Molecular Microbiology, University of Glasgow, for services to healthcare during Covid-19; Peter Lawson, chairman of Scottish Opera, for services to the arts; and Christopher Hampson, artistic director of Scottish Ballet.

Among those receiving an OBE is Fiona McKenzie, the founder of Centrestage, Kilmarnock, for services to the community in East Ayrshire; Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett, wheelchair tennis players; and Roy Devon, head of events and exhibitions at the Scottish Parliament.

Those receiving MBEs include Carroll Buxton, deputy chief executive, Highlands and Island Enterprise; and William Gray, chairman, Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland,

Speaking about the Scottish recipients, First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “Those recognised have made outstanding contributions to communities across Scotland and beyond. Their service and dedication makes our country a better place for everyone and I am pleased to see this has been recognised.

“I also want to congratulate those personnel who have been awarded The King’s Fire, Police or Ambulance Service Medals. Scotland’s emergency services keep us safe every day of the year and serve our communities with distinction. Their hard work and dedication is deeply appreciated.”