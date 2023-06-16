National World titles facing more job losses

Paper cuts

National World, publisher of regional and local newspapers across the UK, is expected to make 46 journalists redundant at titles including the Edinburgh Evening News.

The job cuts will include the heads of eight regional dailies’ newsdesks. Those affected are having to reapply for 14 newly-created positions with the company, according to the National Union of Journalists.

In a statement, the NUJ National World Group chapel said: “Our members are extremely angry about the proposed redundancies and associated restructuring, not least because the company does not appear to have fully thought through how the changes will work in practice.

“We have significant concerns about the wellbeing of members in the teams where cuts are proposed and fail to see how forcing out experienced staff will help the company to reach its goals for audience growth.

“The group chapel is alarmed to hear about the pace at which the company is seeking to complete the consultation process, with reports of some affected staff having less than 24 hours to prepare for their initial consultation meetings after receiving the notification letters. This is no way to treat people who are already in a highly stressful situation.

“The decision to make these redundancy announcements has come in the same week that the company issued our members with an ultimatum on pay – accept the 4.5pc offered by 30 June or forfeit backpay to the April 1 review date.

“It is disgraceful that they would take this approach, particularly when the lack of progress to date is entirely down to their refusal to enter into any meaningful talks at local or national level.”

National World has yet to comment on the plan.

Meanwhile, The Scotsman, also a National World title, is preparing to launch the latest iteration of its website next week.