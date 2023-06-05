Brewster builds new plant to recycle building waste

£6m investment

Scott and Alex Brewster at the Livingston plant (pic: supplied by agency)

A Scottish company recycling construction waste otherwise destined for landfill is opening a second plant near Cumbernauld.

Over the past five years Livingston-based Brewster Brothers has diverted more than a million tonnes of construction, demolition and excavation (CDE) waste and created more than 750,000 tonnes of recycled aggregates with a carbon saving of 50,000 tonnes.

The company is investing £6m in a second state-of-the-art wash plant capable of recycling a further 300,000 tonnes of CDE waste per year for re-use in the building trade.

The new plant will serve construction sites, housing and utilities developments in the west of the Central Belt, keeping the transport impact to a minimum by implementing a local approach to its services.

The expansion of Brewster Brothers reflects the growing recognition within the construction industry of the need to meet sustainability targets and adopt circular business models.

The industry generates 50% of Scotland’s waste, while is responsible for 40% of Scotland’s carbon emissions and 50% of Scotland’s natural resource consumption. Recycling CDE waste through Brewster Brothers’ wash plant recovers 100% of the soil, sand, gravel, and stone, which are reprocessed into high-value products for reuse.

Having signed a lease to redevelop the derelict Gartshore brickworks near Cumbernauld, the regenerated site is expected to be open for tipping of soil and rubble by the end of the year and fully operational by Autumn this year. The firm will recruit 22 employees, supported by the Green Jobs Fund.

The Livingston plant, which currently employs 39, will continue to provide environmentally conscious waste management services and quality recycled aggregates to businesses in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

As part of Brewster Brothers commitment to the Gartshore site, the old bing of colliery waste will be recycled, and the area will be turned into a country park for the local community, helping to promote biodiversity as well as provide new recreational spaces.

Scott Brewster, managing director, set up the sustainable resource management business in 2017 with recycling and reuse of aggregates its sole purpose.

He said: “Construction is an important driver of the Scottish economy and because of that, there is a growing imperative to reduce the waste generated and improve the environmental impact of new building developments and infrastructure projects.

“By investing in a second site at Gartshore, we will be able to service 44% of the Scottish construction market, while keeping our own carbon footprint to a minimum.

“We are a business dedicated to waste recycling and reuse and want to work in partnership with contractors to help them reach their sustainability goals.”