Clyde to drive Scottish Golf growth as new CEO

Leaving EventScotland

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Experience: Robbie Clyde

Robbie Clyde is to leave his position as head of EventScotland to take up the role of Scottish Golf chief executive.

Clyde has spent 30 years working in the private and public sectors across sports, major events, tourism, international trade and manufacturing.

As head of EventScotland for the last five years he has led the national events agency to create, host and bid for world-class sporting events and festivals across Scotland, as well as support the events industry during the COVID19 pandemic.

His CV includes roles as regional director in western Europe for Scottish Development International, chair of Snowsport Scotland and project director for the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles.

He will take up his new post in September.

Martin Gilbert, Scottish Golf’s chairman, said: “Robbie is joining Scottish Golf at an exciting time for our sport and we are delighted to bring his unique and extensive experience, and leadership attributes, into golf.

“We feel sure his skillset will complement that of the existing executive team.”

Clyde said: “I am thrilled to be joining Scottish Golf at a time when increasing numbers of people are playing golf at the outstanding clubs and facilities we have in Scotland.

“As a lifetime golfer I view the responsibility to lead the next phase of Scottish Golf’s growth as a huge privilege as well as a fantastic opportunity.”