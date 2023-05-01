Robson rewarded with two-year contract at Aberdeen

Dons deal

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Determined: Barry Robson

Barry Robson’s impressive stint as caretaker manager of Aberdeen has been rewarded with a two-year contract.

The 44-year-old was in charge until the end of the season as the club explored its options but was offered the job on a permanent basis after guiding the Dons to seven straight wins since replacing Jim Goodwin in January.

Assistant boss Steve Agnew has also signed a contract until the end of season 2024-25.

“Since being asked to take the team at the end of January the response from the players has been immense, and likewise the supporters have been brilliant and got right behind the team,” Robson said.

“We still have five tough matches remaining this season but we’re all more determined than ever to deliver European football again for the supporters and longer term meet the expectations of this great club.”

Aberdeen are currently third place in the Scottish Premiership, five clear of nearest rivals Hearts.

Owner Dave Cormack said: “Barry has not only delivered excellent results on the pitch over the last couple of months, he’s also been instrumental in implementing a holistic approach at Cormack Park, whereby youth academy and first team coaches and staff are working closely together on a club-wide approach to player development, delivering a consistent playing philosophy from the academy to the first team, and maintaining and developing the player pathway to first team football.

“He immediately recognised the need to surround himself with experience to help him in his growth and we are pleased that Steve Agnew has agreed to become permanent assistant manager.”