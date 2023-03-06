Distillery by-product used for animal feedstock

Biotech deal

Falkirk Distillery: green ambitions

Falkirk Distillery has joined forces with biotechnology company MiAlgae that will see its by-products used as animal feedstock.

Founded over a decade ago, the independent Falkirk Distillery produces approximately 200,000 litres of spirit per year.

The by-products from the distillery will be processed at MiAlgae’s commercial demonstrator facility in Balfron, Stirlingshire where it will grow omega-3 rich microalgae, This nutritious animal feed ingredient is currently produced by extracting oil from billions of wild caught fish.

Fiona Stewart, director and co-founder of Falkirk Distillery, said: “When we first spoke to MiAlgae, it was a breath of fresh air.

“We know that they can help us to get where we want to be as we scale up and explore ways to reduce our carbon and water footprint. Whilst we offload our by-products and reduce waste levels, MiAlgae will gain the ingredients needed to successfully manufacture its omega-3 product, so it’s a win-win!”

Discussing their new relationship, Dr Johann Partridge, operations director at MiAlgae, said: “It’s great to be working with an independent distillery that truly wants to make a difference, and we’re looking forward to working with them on this impactful project for years to come.”

Anna Graham, head of environment, science & innovation at the Scotch Whisky Association, said: “Securing a sustainable future is a central priority of the Scotch Whisky industry, and the whole sector is committed to our refreshed sustainability strategy which focuses on four key pillars to tackling climate change across the supply chain: reducing emissions, using water more efficiently, caring for the land, and playing our part in the circular economy.

“It is always inspiring to see companies’ investment in innovative sustainable solutions that bridge a number of these pillars, such as this collaboration between Falkirk Distillery and MiAlgae, and we look forward to seeing the project’s progress as it moves forward.”