Furniture recycler GGMS opens unit in Fife

Expansion

Andrew Neill and Rob Boyd of GGMS with Pamela Stevenson and Lynn Lloyd, Fife Council economic development

GGMS, the furniture recycling company, is looking to create up to 50 jobs over the next three to five years with a facility in Glenrothes’ Buko Building.

The company is focused on the furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E) market and has a client list that includes banks and technology businesses.

GGMS, based in Telford, has been assisted in its expansion into Scotland by InvestFife services, while the Opportunities Fife team is supporting its job creation aims.

“We’re really pleased to find a suitable base in Scotland as we look to open more regional hubs across the UK,” said Andrew Neill, business development director at GGMS.

“As we have several clients in Scotland it makes sense to open a hub here. We’ll reduce our carbon footprint in the process which is central to our ethos.”