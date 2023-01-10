Update:

Expansion

Furniture recycler GGMS opens unit in Fife

| January 10, 2023
Andrew Neill and Rob Boyd of GGMS with Pamela Stevenson and Lynn Lloyd, Fife Council economic development

GGMS, the furniture recycling company, is looking to create up to 50 jobs over the next three to five years with a facility in Glenrothes’ Buko Building.

The company is focused on the furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E) market and has a client list that includes banks and technology businesses.

GGMS, based in Telford, has been assisted in its expansion into Scotland by InvestFife services, while the Opportunities Fife team is supporting its job creation aims. 

“We’re really pleased to find a suitable base in Scotland as we look to open more regional hubs across the UK,” said Andrew Neill, business development director at GGMS.

“As we have several clients in Scotland it makes sense to open a hub here. We’ll reduce our carbon footprint in the process which is central to our ethos.”         

, News, Business services, Environment, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Amazon Gourock

Amazon to close Gourock and two other sites

Online retailer Amazon is shutting its Gourock warehouse in Inverclyde and two others in DoncasterRead More

Archer

Archer in $8m swoop on Ellon firm Romar-Abrado

Global oil services company Archer has acquired the Aberdeenshire plug and abandonment specialist Romar-Abrado forRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.