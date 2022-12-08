EnerMech buys Stork Australia and New Zealand

Deal Down Under

By a Daily Business reporter |

Christian Brown: focused

EnerMech, the Aberdeen-based mechanical and electrical services company, has acquired Stork Australia and New Zealand for an undisclosed sum.

The sale brings to the group a portfolio of clients from a diverse range of sectors including defence, mining, chemicals, and energy industries.

EnerMech chief executive Christian Brown said: “We are diligently focused on delivering our strategy to create greater value for our customers.

“The addition of Stork’s former Australian and New Zealand business to our portfolio not only increases the scalability of our core service lines, solutions and agility, it also brings a great legacy into the EnerMech family.”

Garry Ford, EnerMech regional director for Asia Pacific, added: “We already have a strong pipeline of work in the region and the complementary expertise Stork locally brings to our integrity management and industrial services, increased geography and further industry diversification will accelerate our strategic plans for further growth in Australia and now New Zealand.

EnerMech has been doing business in Australia for over a decade, delivering on projects and servicing operating assets across energy, alternative energy, infrastructure and mining sectors.