Kick ICT adds Consilium to growing portfolio

Kick ICT Group, the IT services company, has acquired Consilium UK, an IT consultancy, solutions, support and development services business.

The deal is Kick’s eighth in seven years as the business continues to focus on expanding its service offering to customers across the UK.

It adds a specialist technical services provider with a presence in London and is a key strategic move in Kick’s ongoing strategy.

Established in 1998, Consilium provides IT Consulting, Support, Cloud and Security Services throughout the UK. Richard Abrams joins Kick ICT and has been appointed head of technical services. His co-directors Stuart Beattie and David Hood, together with 25 former Consilium staff are also moving across as part of the deal.

With the acquisition of Consilium UK Ltd, Kick will see run rate turnover increase to £25m, profit before tax to £4m and recurring revenues to £19m.

Kick now employs 160 staff and expects numbers to increase further following the launch of the Kick Academy, a project aimed at recruiting and developing school leavers and graduates.

In 2021 the company received an £8.7m investment from BGF, the UK and Ireland’s most active investor, with the aim of encouraging Kick’s strong upward trajectory, achieved through a mixture of organic growth and M&A activity.

Tom O’Hara, CEO of Kick ICT, said: “Kick has made excellent progress during the last year including integrating the three acquisitions we made in 2021. The addition of Consilium sees us create an outstanding and unrivalled technical team and I’m excited about working with Richard, Stuart, David and the team.

“It’s great that our new customers will take us over one of our early milestone objectives of working with 1000 customers across the UK.”