Rest and Be Thankful | Swan homes | Macphie upgrade

Construction round-up

Transport Scotland will appoint the Atkins WSP joint venture for the design and development work on the £25m Rest and Be Thankful upgrade.

Minister for Transport Jenny Gilruth said: “It is clear that the Rest and Be Thankful needs an urgent solution, which will bring certainty to the lives of those directly impacted when the A83 is cut off.

“Ministers share the urgency communities and businesses place on maintaining and improving connectivity of this vital route, which is why we are progressing measures for the short, medium and long term in tandem.

“We will bring forward proposals for the medium term by the end of this year, with an announcement on the preferred route option for the long term by Spring 2023.”

Swan appoints Marshall for east end flats

Swan Group has appointed Marshall Construction for its Newhall Street development of 151 flats in Glasgow’s east end with completion expected in August 2024.

Located alongside the River Clyde, the development will comprise five apartment blocks of one and two-bed apartments.

Phil McGinlay, managing director of Swan Group, said: “The team has worked through a variety of obstacles to reach this point, dealing with restricted working conditions, constrained working partners and heightened economic pressures to name a few. The resilience of our team is now being rewarded as construction commences on site.”

Macphie completes refit

Food manufacturer Macphie has completed work on its Tannochside facility following a £4m investment announced in January.

The company has restarted full-scale production for the first time since it consolidated all operations to its Glenbervie headquarters near Stonehaven in mid-2020, a move in response to the forced closure of many of its customers’ businesses.

The refit will enable the company to add new lines. It is creating 40 positions, bringing it closer to its headcount before the pandemic.

Andy Stapley, chief executive, said: “This is our biggest ever investment programme at Tannochside since we acquired the site in 2000 and is a show of our long-term commitment to the region.