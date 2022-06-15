Update:

Pay dispute

Three-day strike to hit rail services across UK

By a Daily Business reporter | June 15, 2022
High Speed Train
Services north of the central belt will be affected

More than half of all Britain’s rail lines, including services north of Glasgow and Edinburgh, will be closed next week unless there is a late deal to avert a planned national strike.

Network Rail said passenger services across the UK will be affected as a result of action by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) following a breakdown of pay talks.

The West Coast Main Line between London and Scotland via locations such as Birmingham and Manchester, will be among those that remain open, but services will operate from 7.30am to 6.30pm only and not all stations will be served.

The strike days are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday next week. The number of passenger services on those days is expected to be limited to around 4,500 compared with 20,000 normally. The action means services on non-strike days will suffer some knock-on disruption.

RMT officials have failed to reach a deal with Network Rail and 13 train operators over pay, jobs and pensions.

Network Rail said it wants to cut between 1,500 and 2,000 frontline jobs in a bid to reduce costs, improve safety and boost productivity.

A number of large events including Glastonbury Festival, which runs from 22 to 26 June could be affected by the industrial action.

