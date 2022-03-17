Esteem Training moves to employee ownership

Latest EOT

Martina Hofner: ethical practice

A construction management training company has become the latest to adopt the employee ownership model.

Shares in Glasgow-based Esteem Training, previously owned by founder and director Trudy Mackenzie and fellow directors Ian Grigg and Martina Höfner, have been transferred into an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) on behalf of 20 members of staff.

Esteem Training has advanced vocational training partnerships with Scottish construction and civil engineering companies such as Cala Group, Bell Group, and George Leslie through funding programmes managed by Skills Development Scotland.

The company’s senior management team will remain involved with the business for the foreseeable future. To date, there are more than 170 employee-owned businesses operating in Scotland and more than 120 of these are Scotland-headquartered.

The transition of Esteem to employee ownership was supported by Co-operative Development Scotland (CDS) and was project-managed by Co-ownership Solutions.

Martina Höfner, Esteem Training’s operations director, said: “Ethical business practice, celebrating diversity and nurturing talent to create opportunity lies at the heart of everything that we do.”