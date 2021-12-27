One in five firms says going green ‘too costly’

Carbon challenge

Alok Sharma opening the COP26 climate summit

Almost a fifth of Scottish businesses say taking action on reducing carbon emissions is too expensive, a response likely to alarm net zero policy makers.

Of more than 1,000 businesses quizzed in a survey, 18.7% declared “implementing change is too costly for the business”.

The Scottish Government’s Business Insight and Conditions Survey found it was particularly challenging for small businesses and those in the manufacturing, accommodation and food services sector.

The research took place between 4 and 17 October, ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

It also showed small businesses were twice as likely as big firms to say green measures were unaffordable.

Business development experts said more government support and co-operation between different businesses and sectors would help make going green a more realistic target.

Glasgow-based brand strategy agency Frejz said there were also numerous small measures that companies could take to improve their environmental credentials.

Finlay Kerr, managing director of Frejz, said: “It’s clear that Scottish businesses want to do all they can to become more sustainable and environmentally friendly, but many simply can’t afford it.

“That’s not surprising given the two years we’ve just had, but the importance of being climate-conscious hasn’t gone away.

“We need to see a combination of measures to help those who are being prevented by cost take these necessary actions.

“Some government support would be hugely beneficial, and that investment in itself would help both the UK and Scottish government hit their own ambitious green targets.

“We also need to see a forum created where businesses can share ideas and contacts when it comes to reducing emissions.”