Trauma training for cleaners coping with crime scenes

Staff support

Swab tests to ensure cleanliness (pic: Terry Murden)

Specialist cleaning staff at an Edinburgh firm, already at the forefront of the Covid pandemic, are being trained to cope with the mental impact of scenes of tragedy.

Perfect Clean has expanded its decontamination services into trauma cleaning, attending incidents of fatalities such as crime scenes and suicides which can be upsetting for staff.

Technicians are being sent on intensive training courses in Bristol where they undertake various virtual sessions.

The company has set up a rapid response team and is accredited by the National Academy of Crime Scene Cleaners (NACSC).

Perfect Clean was established in 2013 by Emilia Ferenc after she moved to Scotland from Poland.

Cleaning requires specialist equipment (pic: Terry Murden)

Ms Ferenc, managing director, has invested heavily in new technology such as the latest pressure washers and swab testing equipment to cope with the full range of cleaning requirements including the move into these more sensitive areas.

“The staff have been very supportive, have embraced it and are looking to further their experience and development,” she said.

“It’s not an every-day job, and maybe not for everyone. It can be very challenging mentally but I have been very proud of how the team has adapted.

“We will act quickly and effectively, using safe cleaning and disposal techniques as well as state-of-the-art decontamination equipment to restore what may be a distressing scene to a clean, safe living or working environment.

“We give clients the confidence that it not only looks clean but has been made hygienically safe at a micro biological level.

“We were decontaminating offices and other workplaces long before Covid-19 arrived on the scene and have adapted our decontamination procedures to make them both Covid-secure and effective against the Covid-19 virus with special electrostatic spraying equipment.”

Perfect Clean is in partnership with Hitachi’s Train Maintenance Centre at Craigentinny, while earlier this year the company agreed a three-year contract to prove enhanced cleaning to Glasgow University, and already provides a similar service to Edinburgh University and Heriot-Watt University.