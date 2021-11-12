Scots keep up the good work to clinch play-off spot

World Cup qualifier

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Goal: Nathan Patterson (pic: SNS Group)

Group F

Moldova 0 Scotland 2

Zimbru Stadium

It was mission accomplished for Scotland in Moldova as they secured the win required to guarantee a World Cup play-off spot.

Goals from Nathan Patterson and Che Adams sealed the Scots’ runners-up place in Group F with a game to spare, their fifth consecutive victory in a World Cup qualifier.

Steve Clarke’s side now has the luxury of facing Denmark on Monday night with a semi-final play-off berth in the bag.

However, the visit of the Danes is far from a dead rubber, with a win for Scotland giving them a great chance of home advantage for the one-off encounter.

Three points could set up a Hampden clash against the likes of Ukraine or Romania, while avoiding sides like Spain, Portugal and Croatia with a bit of luck.

If the visitors were feeling any nerves in Chisinau, they kept them under control to record a comfortable win.

Patterson netted his first international goal before the break and then turned provider to set up Adams.

Craig Gordon saved a penalty in the closing minutes to avoid any late drama, his stop coming exactly a year to the day that David Marshall’s spot-kick save against Serbia sent Scotland to Euro 2020

“We played very well. It was a good performance, we dictated for large spells of it and deserved the three points,” said the Hearts star.

“It’s a good points tally already at this stage and we can go for more on Monday.

“We’ll see what happens after that but we’re happy with how the campaign has went and it’s a good number of points to have.

“It’s the day for Scottish goalies to save penalties. It’s exactly a year ago today that David Marshall saved the one in Serbia so it must be a good omen for Scottish goalies.

“I spoke to him today about that and it was my turn tonight.”

Scotland: Gordon, Hendry, Cooper, Tierney, Patterson, Gilmour (McLean, 85), McGregor, Robertson, McGinn (Turnbull, 90), Armstrong (Nisbet, 75), Adams (Brown, 85).