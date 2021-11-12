Russell steps up as CEO at Renfrewshire Council

Local government

Alan Russell: stepping up

Renfrewshire Council’s director of finance and resources, Alan Russell, has been appointed chief executive and will take up the post at the end of November.

His appointment follows a national recruitment process after current chief executive Sandra Black announced her retirement in August after almost 40 years public service.

in addition to his current duties at the council Mr Russell, 50, was also recently elected chairman of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) Local Government Directors of Finance (Scotland).

The group develops policy and publications for CIPFA members in Scotland and works closely with the local government organisation CoSLA, providing financial advice and support as required.

Council leader Iain Nicolson said: “Alan brings a wealth of experience to the post and is perfectly placed to take up the role delivering our ambitions for Renfrewshire, supporting those in need and attracting people to the area to live, work and learn. I look forward to working with Alan as we progress our ambitious plans for the area.”

Mr Russell said: “The past months have undoubtedly been one of the greatest challenges all of us have faced and it is clear there is much to be done to support people as we start to recover from the pandemic.

“The recent COP26 event in Glasgow has also shone a spotlight on the issues we face to work together to tackle climate change.

“Like the pandemic, this is likely to impact more on the most vulnerable in our society and this will undoubtedly be a key focus for us now and in the years ahead.”