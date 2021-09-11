US Open win completes Raducanu’s fairytale of New York

Queen leads congratulations

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Sensation: Emma Raducanu.

E. Raducanu bt L. Fernandez 6-4 6-3

Arthur Ashe Stadium

A new superstar of tennis has been born with Britain’s Emma Raducanu’s stunning US Open victory in New York.

The 18-year-old became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament – and amazingly did it without losing a set in 10 matches.

Her 6-4 6-3 triumph over Leylah Fernandez, 19, in just under two hours also saw her become the youngest Brit to capture a Grand Slam title, the win landing her a cheque for £1.8m.

The Kent teenager’s remarkable win brought the Royal seal of approval with the Queen leading the congratulations.

“I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships,” the personal message from the monarch, which was on the Royal Family website.

“It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication. I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players.

“I send my warmest good wishes to you and your many supporters.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hailed Raducanu as “a star, a role model and a champion”.

There was drama right to the end when Raducanu served for the match at 5-3 but cut her knee as she went break point down. She had to take a medical time-out to have a dressing applied, Fernandez clearly irritated at the delay just as she looked to break back.

Raducanu shrugged off the delay, saving the break point before closing out her third championship point.

The last British woman to win a Grand Slam was Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977.

Raducanu’s win sees her become Britain’s No.1 and rise to No. 23 in the world having started the tournament ranked 150th.

The historic win came the day after Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares were defeated the men’s doubles final.

Briton Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram defeated Murray and his Brazilian partner 3-6 6-2 6-2.

“We are really proud of the way we competed and fought our way to the final,” said Murray.

It is a second Grand Slam title for Salisbury and Ram after taking the Australian Open title in 2020.