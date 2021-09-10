McKay quits Celtic after just two months as CEO

Parkhead blow

By a Daily Business reporter |

Dominic McKay: arriving at Parkhead in April (pic: SNS Group)

Dominic McKay has quit as chief executive of Celtic only two months after replacing Peter Lawwell.

Mr McKay moved to Parkhead from Scottish Rugby where he had been chief operating officer.

Director of legal and football affairs Michael Nicholson will step in as interim CEO at Celtic who did not expand on Mr McKay’s departure beyond “personal reasons”.

After a decision which stunned the football world, Mr McKay said: “I’d like to thank the board and everyone at Celtic for their support and wish everyone at Celtic every success for the future.”

Celtic chairman Ian Bankier said: “We thank Dom for his efforts on behalf of the club and everyone wishes Dom and his family very well for the future”.

Mr Bankier said interim chief Nicholson has a “solid grip on how to achieve our immediate and future objectives” having been with the club since 2013, first as company secretary and then head of legal.