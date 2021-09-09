GAP Group relocates HQ to Glasgow’s Citypoint 2

New base

New home: Citypoint 2

GAP Group has acquired Citypoint 2 in Glasgow where it will relocate its head office after outgrowing its current base.

The equipment hire company is taking the 38,836 sq ft office building, which overlooks the M8 motorway on the northern periphery of the city centre.

The family business said the new HQ is key to expanding its more than 1,800 people across 145 locations in the UK. It has a turnover in excess of £220m, with plans to double in size over the next six years.

It has experienced significant growth in recent years with the addition of 10 divisions and has ambitious plans to introduce further specialist divisions.

Douglas Anderson, joint managing director, said: “GAP’s Head Office has been located at Carrick House for over 25 years now, where we originally started out with just 17 employees based in the building. This has now grown to almost 200 staff in total.

“For this reason and to accommodate further expansion, our new office, based in the north of Glasgow city centre and twice the size of Carrick House has been purchased. A key use of the extra floorspace will be for data interrogation and logistical support to drive efficiency.

“We are completely refurbishing this building and are determined to create a state of the art working environment for all current and future employees.”

The building, which is arranged over ground and four upper floors, features a rooftop entertainment terrace and wellbeing area.

Fergus Maclennan, partner at Cushman & Wakefield, who acted on behalf of GAP Group on the acquisition said: “GAP Group recognises the importance of returning to the office and creating a collaborative environment where staff will enjoy working and connecting with colleagues.”