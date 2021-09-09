Lloyd’s back in profit | 888 wins Wm Hill race

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

8.15am: London slides at open

The FTSE 100 slid at the open as forecast and was down 56.7 points at 7,038.83, though off its low of 7,006.

7am: Lloyd’s swings to profit

Insurance syndicate Lloyd’s of London swung to a first-half pre-tax profit of £1.4 billion, driven by a substantially improved underwriting result of £1bn.

It recorded a loss of £400 million for the same period a year ago.

Insurers suffered in 2020 due to hefty COVID-19 claims such as event cancellation and trade credit cover. But after writing exclusions into contracts for the pandemic and raising premiums, they have performed strongly this year.

John Neal, Lloyd’s CEO, said: “In an uncertain world Lloyd’s remains acutely focused on supporting our customers when they need us, and in the first half of 2021 we have paid out nearly £10bn in claims to help the recovery of businesses and economies globally.”

7am: STV buys studio, returns to profit

STV said it has added an eighth label to its studios business with the acquisition of a 25% stake in unscripted production company, Hello Mary.

Brighton-based Hello Mary was founded by Steve Regan in 2019. In just two years from inception, the company has won and delivered a range of titles for a variety of broadcasters across entertainment, documentary and popular factual.

STV swung back into the black at the half way stage, posting a pre-tax profit of £8.5m for the six months to the end of June against a £4.9m loss last time.

Full story here

7am: 888 Holdings wins Willam Hill race

Gambling company 888 Holdings said it wa buying the non-US international business of William Hill from Caesars Entertainment for £2.2 billion.

The combination is expected to deliver “significant operating efficiencies”, including pre-tax cost synergies of at least £100m a year, leading to improved profit margins, 888 said in a statement. It won an auction with Apollo and CVC Capital Partners working with Tipico, a German betting group.

7am: Morrisons sticks to guidance

Supermarket chain Morrisons stuck to its full-year guidance as it reported a 37% drop in first-half profit before exceptional items.

Pretax profit before tax and exceptionals fell to £105m from £167m in the six months to the end of August from a year earlier as revenue excluding fuel increased 3.7% to £9.05bn.

Statutory pre tax profit fell 43.4% to £82m. Morrisons said profit was reduced by £41m of costs directly linked to Covid-19, and £80m of lost profit in cafes, fuel and food-to-go during lockdowns early in the half.

Global markets

Shares in Asia fell as investors worried about slowing global growth and the potential tapering of central bank stimulus.

Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.38%. Hong Kong shed 1.17%, with tech names leading the declines there.

On Wall Street the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.2% lower, the S&P 500 lost 0.13% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.57%.