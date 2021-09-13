Donnelly and Fraser join new agency Go Forth

Creative

John Donnelly: new role (pic: Terry Murden)

Creative agency Go Forth, which launched in the middle of the Covid pandemic, has appointed two experienced industry figures.

Former Marketing Edinburgh CEO John Donnelly, who was also previously managing director of BD Network and Euro RSCG, joins the Edinburgh-based agency as business director.

Jackie Hughes, who was chief strategy director of IMPACT BBDO, becomes an adviser to the board. Both join with immediate effect.

Go Forth was set up by Paul Mason and Fraser Docherty.

Speaking about the new hires, Mr Mason, creative director, said: “As well as bringing their considerable skills to bear for our clients’ brands, they will be invaluable in helping to shape the direction and the output of our agency.”

Mr Donnelly left Marketing Edinburgh after the city council controversially decided to cut its budget.