Campervan boss briefs MSPs on fair tax campaign

Promoting good practice

Simon Poole: raising the profile of good practice

East Lothian businessman Simon Poole will join Fair Tax Mark leader Paul Monaghan in an online Scottish Parliament briefing this week on ensuring companies “pay their way”.

Simon Poole of North Berwick-based Jerba Campervans will be among those speaking on Wednesday to a group of cross-party MSPs during a private session chaired by the Rural Affairs and Islands Secretary, Rhoda Grant.

The briefing comes during the Fair Tax Week – a UK-wide recognition of the companies and organisations that are proud to promote responsible tax practices.

With an estimated £7 billion of UK corporation tax receipts still going astray because of profit shifting alone, the briefing will explore why corporation tax matters and what government can do to incentivise more businesses to focus on ethical practices, pushing more money towards social impact.

Jerba Campervans, the employee-owned converter, has been Fair Tax Mark accredited since January for its commitment to work-life balance and paying the living wage, to its tax arrangements, supplier relationships and customer care.

Mr Poole, co-founder, said: “Anything we can do to raise the profile of good and honest tax practice can only be a positive thing.”

The Fair Tax Mark was launched in February 2014 and is now one of the underpinning objectives of the Good Business Charter, it seeks to encourage and recognise organisations that pay the right amount of corporation tax at the right time in the right place.

More than 60 businesses have now been certified, including national brands Timpson, Lush, and Richer Sounds and FTSE listed companies such as SSE and Marshalls.

Mr Monaghan, said: “You might not know it from reading the news, but there are a great many businesses in the UK who not only pay their taxes fairly but are proud to do so.

“We need a tax system that ensures everyone pays their way, not just for vital public services to be funded, but to ensure that businesses can compete on a level playing field.

As an independent body the Fair Tax Mark is funded by the Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust, the Friends Provident Foundation, the Network for Social Change, the Barrow Cadbury Trust and the Joffe Charitable Trust. Fair Tax Week runs until 13 June.