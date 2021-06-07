Pubs want Euro2020 flexi-time; Omega Covid talks delay

Daily Business Live

9.30am: Pubs demand flexible time during Euro 2020

Hospitality groups are calling on the Scottish Government to introduce flexibility for closing times during the Euro2020 tournament to avoid having to evict thousands of fans from pubs before matches end.

Stephen Montgomery, spokesperson for the Scottish Hospitality Group, said: “All that needs to happen is to tweak the rules so that people can finish their drink and watch the end of the game.

“It’s as simple as that – and it should be up to Local Authorities to decide what time pubs and restaurants in their patch close.”

9am: Cautious market open

Equity markets began the new week cautiously following slower export growth in China. The FTSE 100 was up 11 points at 7,079.91.

Shares in Scottish test kit developer Omega Diagnostics were down 3% or 2p at 61p after it admitted to delays in government talks on manufacturing (see below).

8.30am: Bute vegan group sold

Bute Island Foods, a vegan food company which employs around 180 staff, has been sold to Canadian food group Saputo owns labels including Cathedral City, Country Life, and Utterly Butterly.



7am: Omega awaiting test confirmation

Omega, the medical diagnostics company, admitted this morning that the UK Government is taking longer than expected to decide which Covid test it wants the firm to manufacture.



Global markets

Equity markets were likely to start the week on a cautious note following Chinese trade data revealing export growth slowed more than expected.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was 103 points higher this morning, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down 223 points.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said overnight she would not be averse to higher interest rates in response to an improving economy.

Although US job numbers on Friday fell a little short of expectations, the Dow Jones still rose 179 points while the S&P 500 jumped 37 points to 4,230.