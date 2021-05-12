Fans allowed at Hampden for Scottish Cup final

Change of plan

By a Daily Business sports reporter |

Hampden will see the return of spectators (pic: SNS Group)

Fans will be allowed to attend the Scottish Cup final despite initial concerns that the showpiece match would be played in an empty national stadium.

A statement from the Scottish Football Association confirmed that a limited number of supporters will be permitted to watch the game between Hibs and St Johnstone at Hampden on 22 May.

The SFA will also be submitting an appeal to the government to raise the number of fans allowed from the 500 permitted under level two restrictions.

The statement read: “The Scottish FA has today received approval from UEFA to a revised proposal that will enable a limited number of supporters to attend the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on May 22.

“We have now made a submission to Scottish Government for permission to increase the number of spectators from the maximum 500 permitted under Level 2 restrictions.

“We are grateful to UEFA for removing the condition that required the final to be played behind closed doors, after the postponement of the tie from May 8 to 22 due to the suspension of football during the second wave of the pandemic.

“We are pleased that UEFA have now agreed to a proposed solution prior to Hampden Park hosting four matches, each in front of 12,000 supporters, as part of UEFA EURO 2020.

“We await a positive response from the Scottish Government and will communicate final confirmation of maximum supporter numbers with Hibernian and St Johnstone as soon as possible to enable ticket sales to proceed.”

Aberdeen offered to host the final at Pittodrie to allow some fans to attend. The SFA also looked at the possibility of taking the final to Celtic Park or Ibrox.

UEFA take control of Hampden this weekend to prepare for Euro 2020 fixtures.