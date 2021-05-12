Zumo’s virtual card ‘provides crypto comfort’

Modulr partnership

Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin have boomed

Zumo, the Edinburgh-based crypto wallet, has launched a virtual card allowing users in the UK to make purchases at any online retailer which accepts Visa.

The virtual card is the result of a partnership between Zumo and digital payments platform Modulr which provides the underlying payments infrastructure upon which Zumo builds and enhances its services.

The partnership with Modulr was announced last year and allowed Zumo to develop a seamless cash-to-cryptocurrency payments system complete with sterling functionality.

Later this year, Zumo will also release a physical convertible contactless debit card which can be used at shops or any other place which accepts VISA.

The release of the card comes during a cryptocurrency boom and a worldwide societal shift towards online shopping. In the UK alone, online sales grew by 74% year-on-year in January 2021.

The Zumo app converts Bitcoin or Ether to pounds sterling – or vice versa – whilst the virtual Visa card lets clients in the UK spend their pounds. The Zumo wallet is non-custodial, which means that only customers have access to their private keys.

Speaking about this landmark moment for the brand, CEO Nick Jones said the launch of the virtual card was a “huge step forward” that will help people get comfortable with crypto.

“Our customers can now easily buy, hold and exchange cryptocurrency in the Zumo app, whilst spending cash using a Visa debit card.

“We hope that the familiarity of a debit card will help to introduce new people to cryptocurrencies and help their ascent into the mainstream. Zumo’s Virtual Card bridges the old world of traditional money with the new world of smart money.”

Nick Adams, chief customer officer at Modulr said, “Modulr is proud to be the payments partner of choice for Zumo. We’re excited to work closely and collaboratively with Zumo to support their innovation and look forward to working with them to expand consumer choice in the marketplace with their Zumo Virtual Card.”

Modulr is authorised and regulated by the FCA as an Electronic Money Institution, and so can issue sterling accounts with dedicated account numbers and sort codes. As a direct participant of the Faster Payments and Bacs schemes, they hold and settle funds at the Bank of England.