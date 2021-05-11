Aberdeen offer to host Scottish Cup Final

Plan for fans

Pittodrie could stage the Cup Final

Aberdeen have offered to host the Scottish Cup final to avoid the showpiece event being played in an empty national stadium.

UEFA is also expected to take over Hampden ahead of hosting matches in the Euro 2020 tournament.

St Johnstone and Hibernian are scheduled to meet at an empty national stadium on 22 May after the Scottish FA confirmed last month that no supporters will be allowed to attend.

However, from next Monday 500 spectators can attend outdoor events in Scotland, and 12,000 fans will be in Hampden on 14 June for Scotland’s Euro 2020 opener against the Czech Republic.

The Scottish Cup Final had been scheduled for 8 May but was delayed by the partial suspension of Scottish football.

Hampden Park will host Euro 2020 matches

Fans’ groups have complained that it will be played behind closed doors days after play-off games are played in front of small crowds.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has offered to host the match at Pittodrie with fans allowed to attend.

Cormack said: “Aberdeen FC would be happy to consider Pittodrie being the Scottish Cup final venue if it helped fans get into the stadium and it was something that both teams and the Scottish FA wanted us to do.”

Hampden is set to host crowds of about 12,000 during the European Championship finals in June.