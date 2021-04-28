Scots recognised in Queen’s Awards for Enterprise

Queen's Awards

Simon Cotton: on a journey

Thirteen Scottish companies are among the 205 winners in the 2021 Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, celebrating the achievements of UK businesses.

This year’s recipients include Scotland’s second oldest family business, Johnstons of Elgin in the Sustainable Development category for its approach to ethical manufacturing.

Chief executive Simon Cotton said: “We recognise we are on a journey and our commitment to sustainability is unwavering.”

It is the fourth award for the Moray-based manufacturer, previously landing the Queen’s Award for Export Achievement in 1978, 1994 and 2002.

The focus this year was on Promoting Opportunity through Social Mobility, an especially important theme given the challenges that have been faced through the pandemic, with businesses playing a valuable role in their local communities.

Winners in Promoting Opportunity were City Building of Glasgow and Glencraft Mattresses, based in Aberdeen for over 170 years which has been supplying mattresses to the Royal Family for four generations.

Glasgow-based specialist investigation and covert operation software business Altia is among eight Scottish firms recognised for international trade.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “The past year has been a tough time for many businesses across the UK, which is why it is more important than ever to celebrate the achievements of our wealth creators and recognise the contributions they make to our communities.

“In the last 12 months, British businesses showed the entrepreneurial spirit that this country is renowned for, continuing to drive social mobility, find new markets to export to and produce innovative products and services.

“I congratulate this year’s winners and I wish every business that applied for an award this year every success in the future as we build back better from the pandemic.”

Scottish winners:

International Trade

Bute Island Foods, Rothesay

Altia Solutions, (trading as Altia-ABM), Glasgow

Aydya, Dundee

Exceed Holdings, Aberdeen

Gretna Green

Henry Winning, Glasgow

Liquid Gas Equipment, trading as Babcock LGE, Rosyth

Pure Malt Products, Haddington

Innovation

Impact Subsea, Aberdeenshire

Sustainable Development

Johnston’s of Elgin

Kettle Collective, Edinburgh

Promoting Opportunity

City Building, Glasgow

Glencraft Mattresses, Aberdeen