Smith becomes first female editor of Scottish Sun

Paper promotion

New editor: Gill Smith

Gill Smith has been named as the new Editor-in-Chief of The Scottish Sun.

Ms Smith succeeds Alan Muir who steps down after a 33-year career with the paper.

She has worked across Scottish media for more than 25 years and at The Scottish Sun for the last 12. She has been deputy editor since 2016, prior to which she held a series of senior roles on the newsbrand including head of content, assistant editor, head of news and features editor.

Ms Smith has worked for a number of Scottish nationals, including the Daily Record and as news editor for the Sunday Mirror (Scotland). During a five year spell with the News of the World, she was seconded to work at the New York Post in the aftermath of 9/11.

Victoria Newton, editor-in-chief of The Sun, said: “There is nobody with a better understanding of the title – or of its passionate readers. I’m delighted to promote Gill to the role on International Women’s Day and I know she inherits a hugely talented team. My thanks also go to Alan for his long years of service.”

Ms Smith said: “I am beyond thrilled to have been appointed editor of The Scottish Sun and feel very privileged to become the first female editor.

“There are exciting times ahead as we look to build a newsroom for the future.”